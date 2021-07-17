Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 718 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,202,000 after purchasing an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

