TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

ZWRKU opened at $9.99 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.