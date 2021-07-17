TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan during the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tuscan by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THCB opened at $11.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Tuscan Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

