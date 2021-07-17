TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

