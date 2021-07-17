TIG Advisors LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCCCU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the first quarter valued at $325,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $2,107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.62.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

