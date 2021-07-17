TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Marquee Raine Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

Get Marquee Raine Acquisition alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.89 on Friday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Company Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marquee Raine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.