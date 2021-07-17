TigerCash (TCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $759,234.62

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $759,234.62 and $5.04 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.83 or 0.00907342 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

