Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Short Interest Down 51.7% in June

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 823,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TIM by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 4.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TIM by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TIM by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TIMB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.62. 371,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.76. TIM has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

