Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.