Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th.
In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TITN opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.36.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
