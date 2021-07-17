TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$148.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on X. CIBC upped their target price on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TMX Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$149.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of X opened at C$131.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.55. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that TMX Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total value of C$496,395.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at C$1,932,120.08.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.