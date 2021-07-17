Tom Y. Lee Acquires 35,998 Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee purchased 35,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $15,479.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE opened at $0.44 on Friday. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

