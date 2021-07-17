Tom Y. Lee Acquires 35,998 Shares of PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Stock

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) CEO Tom Y. Lee purchased 35,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $15,479.14.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE opened at $0.44 on Friday. PURE Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49.
About PURE Bioscience
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.