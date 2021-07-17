Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPZEF. TD Securities upped their target price on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

