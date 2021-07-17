Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 75.40 ($0.99). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), with a volume of 12,043 shares trading hands.

TPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £143.44 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

