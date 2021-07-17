TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen Acquires 124,437 Shares

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $1,691,098.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen acquired 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of TPGY opened at $12.03 on Friday. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,064,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,469,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,358,000 after acquiring an additional 901,305 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,899,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $24,028,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $22,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Beneficial Finance

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

