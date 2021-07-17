TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $360,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCON opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCON shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

