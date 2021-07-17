Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.46. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $200.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,667,000 after acquiring an additional 49,122 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.