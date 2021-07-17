Traders Purchase Large Volume of 1Life Healthcare Put Options (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,345% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

ONEM traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 1,096,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,638. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $338,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 945,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1,208.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 852,927 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

