Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TCI traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.