TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total value of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $633.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $643.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $418.02 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.