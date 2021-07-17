TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Up to $31.69

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.69, but opened at $38.65. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 9,729 shares.

TMDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $751.93 million, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,939 shares of company stock valued at $934,539 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TransMedics Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

