TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.44

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 10481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.

Get TransUnion alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.