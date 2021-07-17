TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.44

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.44 and last traded at $114.22, with a volume of 10481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.07.
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.
In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 31,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $3,242,395.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,390,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $133,537.50. Insiders sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,435,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,221,000 after acquiring an additional 739,589 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.
