Travis C. Mickle Purchases 1,500 Shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock

KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $21,645.00.

Shares of KMPH opened at $10.99 on Friday. KemPharm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

