Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

NASDAQ TIG opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $739.61 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 40.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew O’brien sold 616,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $8,198,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,868,870 shares of company stock worth $64,842,015 over the last 90 days. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trean Insurance Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

