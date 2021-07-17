Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

