Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.27), with a volume of 30,763 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £209.57 million and a PE ratio of 32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.87.

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £112,700 ($147,243.27).

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

