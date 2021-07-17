Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Short Interest Down 21.5% in June

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tricida by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tricida by 44.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 20.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCDA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57. Tricida has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $17.70.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricida will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

