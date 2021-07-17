Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead program, SIRPaFc (TTI-621), is a fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1). It is designed to act as a soluble decoy receptor, preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory (do not eat) signal. Neutralization of the inhibitory CD47 signal enables the activation of macrophage anti-tumor effects by pro-phagocytic (eat) signals. A Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT02663518) evaluating SIRPaFc is ongoing. Trillium also has a proprietary medicinal chemistry platform, using unique fluorine chemistry, which permits the creation of new chemical entities from validated drugs and drug candidates with improved pharmacological properties. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRIL. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.94. Trillium Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.96.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $30,152.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,152.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,938 shares of company stock valued at $96,874. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,505.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its include TTI-622, a SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein that is designed to enhance macrophage-mediated phagocytosis and anti-tumor activity by blocking the CD47, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and TTI-621, a SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials and generates a signal blocking the CD47 for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

