TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,405,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $5.37 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $530.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.17.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). TrueCar had a net margin of 29.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,333 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRUE. TheStreet downgraded TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

