Truist Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.