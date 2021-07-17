Truist Securities Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock worth $16,691,944 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $13,785,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

