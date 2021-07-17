Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Research analysts at Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.71.

LCII opened at $133.01 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 11.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7,995.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

