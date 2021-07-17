Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,684,000 after acquiring an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

