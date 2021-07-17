Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.69. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,195 shares of company stock worth $2,565,054. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

