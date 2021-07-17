Truvestments Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSTG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,807,000 after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 171,084 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,190,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,317 shares of company stock worth $10,161,050 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

