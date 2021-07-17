Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases 190 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $156.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

