Truvestments Capital LLC Raises Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $1,063,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MongoDB by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $332.70 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.27 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.09.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,811 shares of company stock valued at $78,379,230 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

