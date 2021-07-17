Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tucows were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth about $3,993,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tucows by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,737,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tucows by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 16,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tucows by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Tucows by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tucows news, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.58 million, a P/E ratio of 173.15 and a beta of 0.73. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

