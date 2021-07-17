TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Get TUI alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TUI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. TUI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.88.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TUI (TUIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.