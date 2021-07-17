Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Twilio worth $91,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.69.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $428,121.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,217 shares of company stock worth $63,099,551. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $374.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.71. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

