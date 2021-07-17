Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust Sells 2,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,287,572.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

