Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Short Interest Up 100.3% in June

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,960,000 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the June 15th total of 15,460,000 shares. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. 8,414,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,939,090. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

TWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

