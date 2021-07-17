Ubiq (UBQ) Price Tops $0.18

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Ubiq has traded down 14% against the dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $10,176.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,600.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,897.02 or 0.06003177 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.64 or 0.01388090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00380855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00626308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00390717 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00295920 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.