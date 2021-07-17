UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $36,755,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $279,399,000 after purchasing an additional 263,245 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 426,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

