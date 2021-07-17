UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cohu worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $25,357,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after acquiring an additional 372,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $13,573,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $171,108.00. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

