UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Trinseo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leener Pierre-Marie De sold 9,339 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $607,035.00. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,791 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

NYSE:TSE opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

