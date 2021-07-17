UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.86 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Hovde Group cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $100.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,696. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

