UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LGI Homes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.17. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

