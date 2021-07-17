UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 24.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,215 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 111,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $962.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.