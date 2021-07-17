UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 1,034.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 131.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $30,752,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,193,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of APLS opened at $62.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.