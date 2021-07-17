UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 198.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $36.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.86. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.